A new metal monolith appeared out of nowhere in California, but it didn't last for long

"I know the trail very well, it's a semi-moderate hike, my Fitbit from the trailhead on Capistrano Avenue, was .81 miles to the summit the way we walked up," said Gilsdorf. "I saw a bit of it from the trailhead, so I knew it wasn't a complete joke that something was up there."

Banish said the monolith was 10-12 feet tall and weighed an estimated 200 pounds.

"Nobody ever saw it being installed," she said, even though the trail is pretty popular.

This is the latest mystery object to appear in recent weeks, but it is not known whether they are related.

Experts have mostly ruled out aliens -- if for no other reason than UFOs would probably want nothing to do with Earth in 2020.

The first was spotted last month in Utah by a team that was counting bighorn sheep from a helicopter.

The mystery deepened last week when the Utah Bureau of Land Management reported that the monolith had disappeared.

A Colorado photographer told CNN that he saw four people pull down it down and remove it from the area. That group later announced on social media that they removed the monolith.