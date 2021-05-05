A New Jersey high school teacher is filmed referring to George Floyd as a 'criminal' and cursing at students

Timmia told her mother, Margie Nieves, and contacted school counselors about what happened in the class. Nieves told CNN that she reached out to the Jersey City Board of Education after Timmia filmed the first class but didn't hear back.

Zlotkin was back in class the next day and singled out Timmia, questioning why she hadn't completed the essay on why Black lives matter, according to a second video Timmia filmed.

"Why, you can't make a case for yourself? No, you can't, Timmia, that's why," he said.

When Timmia started to respond, Zlotkin interjected and repeated that he didn't think "(she) can make a case" for why Black lives matter.

"You know what, Timmia, don't worry about it," he said. "You're full of sh*t, too."

The interactions soured what should've been a week of celebration for Timmia, who told CNN she'd recently been accepted to college. But the exchanges with Zlotkin made her question whether she wanted to attend.

"I lost some of my daughter," Nieves told CNN. "When everything was 'college, college, college,' for her to tell me, 'I don't feel like going. I feel like I'm not going to get accepted ...'"

Zlotkin is suspended with pay while the district, police investigate