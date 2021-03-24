'A national government that did nothing to protect' a generation: Colorado senator calls for gun reform in powerful speech

The 21-year-old suspect in Monday's massacre at the Boulder supermarket -- which left 10 dead including a store manager and a police officer -- faces 10 counts of murder in the first degree, police said Tuesday. The motive in the attack isn't immediately known, and the investigation will take a long time, authorities said.

"I'm not asking anybody here to show the courage that (Boulder shooting victim) Officer Talley showed, or the other men and women of law enforcement who constantly have to deal with the inability of this place's capacity to deal with these issues," Bennet told his fellow senators. "I'm just asking us to show just an ounce of their courage by doing whatever we can to keep weapons of war out of our communities, to pass universal background checks, to limit the size of magazines, to address the epidemic crisis of mental health in this country. It seems like that would be the least that we could do."