A mother's dilemma: Pay the bills or buy Christmas presents?

Kearney and her husband, who is currently unemployed, are renting a home in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, using a voucher. She promised her children she would buy a new home, but it will have to wait.

Now there isn't enough money to cover the monthly bills. And the ones Kearney has been able to put aside because of federal protections will now start coming due in the next month or two. Kearney says she has $63,000 in student loans, which she will have to start paying again in February, when the student loan forbearance ends. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention's eviction moratorium is only in effect through the end of this month, then the rent will come due.

In the meantime, she wants to make sure her children have a nice Christmas -- so Kearney is prioritizing paying the electric bill which will keep the lights on and the Christmas spirit alive.

"Santa will be here," said Kearney. "Because they're the most important thing in the scenario. They are, the children," she said as she pointed to them in the room.

Stretching food stamps further