A mom just reunited with her 10-year-old daughter in Texas after six years apart. Their journey isn't over

This is the story behind one hug in a Texas airport -- the story of a mother, a daughter and an uncertain future.

She says they left Honduras because they had no other choice

Almendarez says she never expected to immigrate to the United States. When she was younger, she says someone offered her the opportunity, and she swiftly dismissed it.

But around six years ago, she says, everything changed for her family. That's when her 18-year-old son was kidnapped and killed. That's when she knew she had no choice but to flee.

"I never felt peace again," she says.

Almendarez says she was so scared when she left Honduras that even the harrowing journey to the United States didn't faze her.

"I carried so much fear with me that I didn't feel fear on the way," she says.