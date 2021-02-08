A mom built a simpler Covid-19 vaccine sign-up website for her state while on maternity leave

The inspiration came after listening to her mother-in-law, who had a tough time signing up for an appointment. Her mother-in-law is a dental hygienist who qualified for the first phase of vaccinations, she said.

"She had a little trouble figuring out where to go and how to get signed up," Adams said. "She was able to do it, but it took a little while and then she had the same problem when she was able to sign her father up when he became eligible at the beginning of our phase two."

Her family isn't alone in their vaccine sign-up struggles. People across the country, from senior citizens to others in the early vaccine phases, have faced with hours waiting on the phone and logging online to see no spots available.

Adams examined Massachusetts' online vaccine portal and realized she could make it better for everyone. She said she is used to making complicated software related to health care needs in her job as a lead member of the technical staff at Athenahealth, a health care technology company.

But, she's never created a website quite like this.