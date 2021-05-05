A mom and son sobbed as they reunited at the border after 3 years apart

"These are the first four families. It's a long haul. We're negotiating in our class-action lawsuit for all of the families -- we want them all brought back and we want them all to be given legal status. We have to do that if these families have any chance of leading a healthy, productive life ... This is just the beginning," he said.

"It is the tip of it. We have so much work to do. And I think like any major civil rights case, a lot of it is just, are you going to stick with it and grind? And that's what we are hoping and expecting the Biden administration to do. We can't all rest and say, 'it's solved.'"

Gelernt described what it was like to watch another mother reunite with her sons in Philadelphia Tuesday.

"I almost don't have the words to describe it," he said. "It was so emotional, just gut-wrenching, these boys hugging their mother for what seemed like an eternity, all of them sobbing, the extended family sobbing."

According to Al Otro Lado, which is representing Ortíz, the mother and son fled their home in Michoacan, Mexico, after cartels kidnapped and killed Chávez's father and uncle and demanded he join their gang. The mother and son were separated two or three days after arriving in United States in October 2017. Ortíz was deported two weeks later and had to go into hiding, Al Otro Lado said.