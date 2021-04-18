A Minnesota National Guard and police team were shot at in a drive-by shooting, official says

A Minnesota National Guard and Minneapolis police team was providing neighborhood security in Minneapolis when they were fired upon in a drive-by shooting, the state National Guard said in a news release. No team members were seriously injured, though two National Guard members suffered mino…

A Minnesota National Guard and Minneapolis police team were fired upon in a drive-by shooting Sunday morning, the state National Guard said in a news release.

The team was providing neighborhood security in Minneapolis when, at about 4:19 a.m. local time (5:19 a.m. ET), a light colored SUV drove by and several shots were fired.

No team members were seriously injured, though two National Guard members suffered minor injuries: One was injured by shattered glass and taken to a local hospital, while the other suffered "only superficial injuries," the statement said.

The city is on edge ahead of the expected conclusion this week in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin for the death of George Floyd last May. The area has seen additional protests over the last week after the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, a Minneapolis suburb.