A migrant teenager in a Texas shelter was Tased by police. Now officials are investigating

"Ready? I'm going to Tase this kid," one deputy could be heard saying in English.

The deputy tells the boy to stand up and turn around, then quickly deploys his Taser. The Reveal report said the Taser was deployed for about 35 seconds.

"After BCSO learned of this incident, Sheriff Javier Salazar immediately initiated an Internal Affairs investigation to investigate any wrong doing that may have occurred," the sheriff's office told CNN in a statement. The office said it was alerted to the incident last month, "which is when the internal investigation began. Shortly after, the deputy was placed on admin leave."

The sheriff's office said it would not provide a copy of the footage to CNN, "because the video contains a juvenile, in addition to this incident being under administrative investigation."

Southwest Key, which operates the facility, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Department of Homeland Security and Health and Human Services also did not immediately respond.

Rep. Joaquin Castro, who represents San Antonio where the shelter is located, called the video, "horrendous, and a clear example of excessive force and over-policing" and called for an HHS Inspector General investigation.