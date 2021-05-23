A mass shooting at a house party with hundreds of guests leaves 2 dead and 12 others shot

"Since late last night, the New Jersey State Police and county and local law enforcement in Cumberland County have been investigating the horrific mass shooting at a large house party in Fairfield Township that attracted hundreds of party-goers," Murphy said in a statement Sunday.

"At this time, at least two people have lost their lives, among numerous other shooting victims, including several with injuries that are life-threatening. We hold those who have died, and their families, in our prayers today, and we also pray for the recoveries of those injured. We are grateful for the swift response of law enforcement and stand with them as they continue their investigation," he said.

"Let there be no mistake: This despicable and cowardly act of gun violence only steels our commitment to ensuring New Jersey leads the nation in passing and enforcing strong and commonsense gun safety laws. No community should ever experience what occurred last night in Fairfield."

Across the street from the house, the Rev. Michael Keene, of Trinity AME Church, said he initially thought fireworks were going off.