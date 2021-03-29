A little-known hedge fund caused widespread chaos on Wall Street

Archegos could not be reached for comment on Monday.

Typically, investors who own more than 5% of a stock are required to report that stake with the SEC. These filings do not appear to have been made this time.

"Anytime a derivative is involved, you don't really know how deep the tentacles go," said Joe Saluzzi, co-head of trading at Themis Trading.

The share sale that broke the camel's back

This complex strategy backfired last week.

Seeking to capitalize on its skyrocketing stock price, ViacomCBS announced plans for a $3 billion share sale. Up until that point, ViacomCBS shares had nearly tripled on the year. But the share sale appeared to be too much for the market to handle and the media boom morphed into a rout.