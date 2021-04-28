A juror in the Derek Chauvin trial says every day in the courtroom felt like a funeral

Floyd's death sparked months of protests and a national reckoning over policing and racial bias in the US. And Mitchell, a Black man, said he knew the decision the jurors made would become part of history.

"We haven't seen an outcome like this on a case. I really think this is a start and I think it's a good start," he said. "And then, all the attention that it is still getting. Just keeping that magnifying glass there has to spark some kind of change."

Inside the courtroom

Mitchell, who first shared his story with Grammy Award-winning gospel artist Erica Campbell, wrote in his jury questionnaire he wanted to serve as a juror "because of all the protests and everything that happened after the event. This is the most historic case of my lifetime, and I would love to be a part of it," he wrote.

Early in the trial, Chauvin had a confident look -- but that didn't last as testimony came out, Mitchell said.

"As the case went on his demeanor kind of changed to more of a confused look as this isn't how it's supposed to go," he said. "I didn't see any remorse."