A history of American food (...whatever that is)

"The idea was that you shouldn't just do everything the way your mother did because that was, first of all, drudgery," says Laura Shapiro, an historian who writes about women and food. "It was really hard work and it wasn't modern."

Starting in 1890, Fannie Farmer began turning hearty New England dishes into sophisticated meals, though sometimes that meant your plate was all white or all brown. The textbook she wrote later became "The Fannie Farmer Cookbook" and its popularity lasted for decades, until usurped by "The Joy of Cooking" in the 1930s.

Shapiro says Farmer's writing was rather dry but she did have her fun. Farmer invented the ginger ale salad that congeals canned fruit in gelatin and soda.

Her book came out right as families were moving further away from their home base and spreading out across the country.

"You are this young bride and you have to cook in your new home and you don't know how," says Shapiro. "Once you learn, you can do all this wonderful cooking and your husband will be healthy and he won't become an alcoholic."

That's a lot of pressure to put on your meatloaf. Thankfully, Americans got some help when we really didn't earn it.