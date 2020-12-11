A grieving family in Trump country is fighting to prevent more Covid-19 deaths

"There's been a lot of noise in the news and on social media about a lack of enforcement here in Weld County of the governor's executive order mandating face masks," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. "We have said throughout this pandemic that as a law enforcement agency we don't have the authority to enforce a public health order."

Bunjes loved volunteering

All of that is infuriating to Bunjes' family, who say the county's leaders aren't setting a good example and are "almost goading their citizens to not comply with what seemed to be very simple, relatively simple restrictions," said Jeanette Strumpf, one of two of Bunjes' daughters.

It would make May Bunjes angry, too, Strumpf said.

Bunjes worked for more than two decades as a court appointed special advocate for abused children. "She was passionate about that," Strumpf said.

Bunjes loved to sing and root for the Denver Broncos. But she loved nothing more than her community and volunteering. She volunteered for the American Cancer Society, and every year, she and her husband, Fred, dressed up as Santa and Mrs. Claus for disadvantaged children.