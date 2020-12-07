A gospel-singing family performed a virtual concert at a recording studio. Then, five of them got Covid-19

Fred Jones suffered a dangerously high fever that he said felt like it was "scorching" his brain. He said the sensation of struggling to breath was "like a walk to death row."

He needed around the clock oxygen, and often felt delirious. He lashed out at friends who called to wish him well.

"Even though he was talking out of his head, there still wasn't a doubt to me that he wasn't going to make it," said Velma Davis, one of the pastor's daughters.

After two weeks in the hospital, Jones was told he was well enough to go home. He thought he had been in the hospital four days, but a nurse told him that is had actually been two weeks.

"Man, that broke my heart," Pastor Jones said. "Time got away from me that fast."

Five months after getting sick, Pastor Jones said he still suffers lingering effects of the virus. He has suffered hearing damage and has to wear a hearing aid. His lungs are scarred, and he still struggles to breath at times.

He said walking up a flight of stairs is difficult, but he hopes to be strong enough soon to lead the Jones Family Singers back on stage.

Dreaming of performing together on stage again