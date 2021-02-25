A glimmer of hope: 'Only' 730,000 Americans filed for jobless claims last week

On top of that, 451,402 people not eligible for regular state claims, such as the self-employed or gig workers, filed for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. This number is not seasonally adjusted.

Added together, first-time claims stood at 1.2 million without seasonal adjustments last week.

"For months, there's been no substantial improvement in the magnitude of total initial claims," said Indeed Hiring Lab economist AnnElizabeth Konkel in emailed comments. Despite changes in the direction claims are trending, the total number of initial applications is still nearly six times higher than in the same period last year.

Continued claims for jobless benefits stood at 4.4 million in the week ended February 13, a slight decrease from the prior week.

In the week ended February 6, more than 19 million Americans received benefits under the government's various programs. The number of workers receiving aid through the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, which provides additional weeks of payments after workers have exhausted their regular state benefits, climbed by more than a million to 5.1 million.

"Hopefully the upcoming spring weather and continued vaccinations will be an economic boost," Konkel said.