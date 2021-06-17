A Georgia town is celebrating Juneteenth for the first time in the shadow America's largest Confederate monument

In recent years, the city has become the center of tensions as separate groups marched in favor or against the removal of the Confederate monument.

Gabrielle Rogers grew up visiting the park during school or church trips and says she didn't realize how "disrespectful" the monument was until she understood the history behind it.

For the past year, Rogers has been calling for changes to the park and co-founded the grassroots group Stone Mountain Action Coalition.

"I would like to see the diversity and inclusivity of the whole entire story," Rogers said. "They tell part of the story of the Confederacy, but not all of it."

Last month, the park's board announced it will be developing a new exhibit to "to tell the warts and all history of the Stone Mountain carving," and moving the park's Confederate Flag Plaza, which includes a Confederate battle flag among others, from the bottom of the trail that leads to the top of the mountain.

Many critics have said the announced changes are not enough and want the carving removed.

"If I had my way it would be blasted," Davis Johnson, the county commissioner said.