A four-year timeline of Donald Trump and the Supreme Court

June 26: The most prominent case of the session, Trump v. Hawaii, also breaks along those 5-4 lines, as the five-justice conservative majority upholds the third iteration of the Trump travel ban. Roberts says Trump's order "is an act that is well within executive authority and could have been taken by any other President." He brushes aside dissenting justices' reminders of Trump's anti-Muslim rhetoric and says the court must consider "the authority of the Presidency itself."