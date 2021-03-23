A firefighter and some residents are unaccounted for in a fire at a New York senior center

One firefighter is missing and residents are unaccounted for in a fire at a residential senior center in New York City's northern suburbs, an official said early Tuesday.

It wasn't immediately clear how many residents couldn't be located amid the blaze in Spring Valley, Trooper Steven Nevel of New York State Police's Troop F said around 4 a.m. ET. It also wasn't known whether any residents had been hurt or killed.

The firefighter had gone missing about an hour earlier inside the fire on Lafayette Street, Nevel said.

Another firefighter suffered a heart attack and was taken to a hospital with injuries, he said.

State police were sending help, including one K9 unit and supervisors, and seniors from the center were being bussed out of the area, Nevel told CNN. Spring Valley is about 40 miles north of midtown Manhattan.

Seniors in wheelchairs whisked from danger

Spring Valley resident Hershey Green and others saw the flames and ran in to help residents, he told CNN affiliate WCBS.