A final round of freezing temperatures strikes Texas as the state struggles to recover from winter storms

Although power is now restored, Pande heard that the wait for water may last for a few days.

"At this point we're planning on getting water in a week, we have to assume the worst-case scenario," Pande told CNN's Don Lemon in an interview Friday. "We're hearing two or three days at this point, we're going to hope for the best."

Race to restore utilities

Dr. Schuwan Dorsey told CNN she lost power and water early Monday and resorted to sleeping with her two dogs in her car, intermittently turning the engine on to generate heat.

Her Life Alert bracelet was offline because her home's electricity was out, Dorsey also said.

"I was in danger with my health," Dorsey said Friday, noting that her power was on for a mere three minutes Wednesday. Electricity has since returned fully yet water remains out.

With burst pipes and power outages, Austin Mayor Steve Adler told CNN that his city needs water more than any other resource. When the power grid failed, it impacted the main water treatment plant and the city's reservoir was lost, Adler told CNN's Poppy Harlow. Those that do have water are under boil water advisories.