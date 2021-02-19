A drop in Covid-19 cases can be deceptive, official warns. Here's how the US can stay ahead of a variant-driven surge

Although the rise of Covid-19 variants in the United States could spell trouble, pharmaceutical companies and scientists are confident vaccines will evolve with them, senior White House adviser Andy Slavitt told CNN.

"We are used to mutations with the flu. This is a much higher percentage of success than the flu," Slavitt, who is responsible for the Covid response, told CNN's Chris Cuomo on Thursday.

The US has witnessed a 26% decline in new cases from this time last week, continuing the trend of the steepest decline in new cases since the start of the pandemic, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

But variants, many of which appear to be more transmissible, have been spreading, with more than 1,500 cases reported in the US, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Officials have been racing to administer vaccines quickly to get ahead of further mutations, with about 57.7 million doses administered so far across the country, according to the CDC.