A dark money mystery in Florida centers on the campaign of a spoiler candidate who appeared to help a Republican win by 32 votes

Though Proclivity's money paid for advertising ostensibly targeting Democratic voters, it flowed through a pair of PACs, one of which has connections to a young Republican political strategist named Alex Alvarado. Alvarado's stepfather is president of the company paid to print the fliers. The company is run out of an Orlando-area home that Alvarado's stepfather and mother own, records show.

Alvarado, a former congressional intern and entrepreneur, declined to be interviewed for this story. Records show that his firm, Alvarado Strategies, was paid more than $267,000 so far this year for its political work.

The two Florida PACs that received the Proclivity contributions were both registered on the same date and time --- October 2 at 11:34 am, according to Florida Division of Elections documents.

One day later, one of the PACs -- Our Florida PC -- got $370,000 from Proclivity; the other -- The Truth PC -- got $180,000.

The PACS are each chaired by women in their mid-20s who appear to be newcomers to the political scene. Neither woman responded to multiple messages left for them at the phone numbers listed for the PACs. Attempts to reach them through various other means were unsuccessful.