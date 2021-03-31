A dangerous coronavirus variant is wreaking havoc in parts of Europe. Experts fear US could be next

Bars that don't provide meals will be allowed to open outdoors with certain safety measures, restaurants will be allowed to increase indoor-dining capacity and movie theaters, retail stores and personal care services can also all increase capacity.

"There is much to be optimistic about," Barbara Ferrer, the county's public health director, said in a statement. "However, we cannot let our guard down. Another surge here would be dangerous and stop our recovery progress. We would move swiftly to introduce measures to limit transmission and these measures would have us stepping backwards."

About half of US seniors fully vaccinated

Experts continue to urge vigilance until enough people can be vaccinated and protected against the virus to suppress its spread.

About 96 million people have received at least one dose of a vaccine -- roughly 28.9% of the US population -- and about 53.4 million are fully vaccinated, CDC data shows.

Just under half of the country's 65 and older population -- 49.8% -- are fully vaccinated and more than seven out of 10 seniors in the US have received at least one dose, the data shows.