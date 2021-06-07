A 'Covid crime wave' is one reason these residents want to break away from Atlanta -- but critics say a split would be devastating for the city

Appeals from local leaders to work with residents are "really too little too late," says Spencer Roane, who has lived in Buckhead for more than two decades.

"I'm convinced that there's enough people in Buckhead -- enough resources, if you will, in Buckhead -- to run the city of Buckhead every bit as well as any other city," Roane said. "I would say to the city of Atlanta, 'I'm sorry, but I'm tired of talking about these problems. I'm not interested in more lip service. I'm ready to do something about it myself.'"

'Splitting along some racial lines'

Atlanta would have a lot less revenue without Buckhead, Ronald Bayor, professor emeritus of history at Georgia Tech and author of "Race and the Shaping of Twentieth-Century Atlanta," said. But it's also the divisions the new city would create that worry him.

"Basically, this would be splitting along some racial lines," he said.

Buckhead became a part of Atlanta in the early 1950s under then-Mayor William Hartsfield's "Plan of Improvement."

"It was pulled in to enhance the White population in the city and to create a White majority once again, so race was a very big factor in Buckhead coming in," Bayor said.