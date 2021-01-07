A Confederate flag at the Capitol summons America's demons

Much of Wednesday's melee was more reminiscent of both the triumphs and the tribulations of the historical era that created the Lost Cause: Reconstruction. Its distorted representations in popular culture, with its brilliantly hopeful beginnings, its progressive ideals, and its attempts at racial justice unbearably gave way to an unrelenting violent, deadly white backlash that had no repercussions or consequences for home-grown terrorists.

Wednesday, for the first time in American history, White supremacists treasonously raised a Confederate flag inside the United States Capitol, disrupting America's peaceful transfer of power and invoking tangled memories of our nation's Civil War.

Live on CNN, Washington, DC's former Chief of Police said the national guard needed to "take back the Capitol," a structure built by enslaved Black laborers, making it clear that the bedrock of our nation's legislative body was under siege.

Reconstruction is more than a punch line