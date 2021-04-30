A boulder-shaped house made from 3D-printed concrete is ready for its first tenants

Lutz said she loved the idea of the project as soon as she heard about it. She said an image she saw of the plans reminded her of childhood walks with her grandfather, who illustrated children's books.

"It reminded me of a special way of living," she said. "It looked very safe."

When they learned about the opportunity to move in, the couple applied immediately -- and were delighted to be chosen. They are now looking forward to moving from their current apartment in Amsterdam, an hour-and-a-half away, to their temporary new home.

"It's completely different," said Lutz. "In Amsterdam we look out at water and there we are in between lots of beautiful trees."

Over the past few years, a number of 3D-printed homes and communities have been conceptualized, promising quick build times and low construction costs, from a 400-square-foot home printed in 24 hours in Russia in 2017, to an entire neighborhood printed in Mexico two years later.

In the US, the first printed home to hit the market -- a single-story,1,400-square-foot space in Riverhead, New York -- was listed for $299,000 in February,

Meanwhile, in Austin, Texas, a series of two- to four-bedroom residences will be ready later this year.