A Boeing 737 cargo plane makes emergency landing in the water near Honolulu

The pilots of a cargo plane that made an emergency landing off the coast of Honolulu, Hawaii, early Friday morning told air traffic controllers one of their engines had failed moments before the flight went down, according to LiveATC recordings reviewed by CNN.

"The pilots had reported engine trouble and were attempting to return to Honolulu when they were forced to land the aircraft in the water," the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement to CNN, adding both crew members were rescued. "The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate."

The plane, a Boeing 737, had taken off from Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye International Airport at 1:33 a.m., according to Flightradar 24. The flight-tracking website shows that shortly after it took off, the plane -- referred to by the FAA's statement as Transair flight 810 -- began turning right and then signaled it was diverting to a nearby airport, Kalaeloa Airport.

The pilots reported they could not maintain airspeed and altitude following the failure of one of two engines on the Boeing 737-200, according to the LiveATC recordings, and that they suspected the second engine would also fail.