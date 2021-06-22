A boat captain found a 95-year-old message in a bottle in Michigan. The internet helped track down the writer's daughter

She needn't have worried because on Father's Day she heard from George Morrow's daughter, Michele Primeau.

Primeau told CNN that she's not on Facebook, but she got a call out of nowhere from a complete stranger, who had seen Dowker's post and decided to track her down.

"I don't do Facebook, and I'm just flabbergasted at how this has grown," Primeau said.

She recognized her dad's handwriting when she saw a picture of the note, even though it was written about 20 years before she was born.

Primeau said her dad's birthday was in November and would have been 17 or 18 when he wrote the note and braced the cold of Northern Michigan to throw the bottle in the river.

"I can just see him going out and doing that because it was his birthday," Primeau said. "I don't know for sure. But it just sounds like something he would have done."

She said her dad was always sentimental and she remembered her leaving a note in their wall while remodeling their basement and throwing another message in a bottle into Lake Huron on a family camping trip.

Her dad died in 1995 and Primeau said the discovery has brought back a lot of good memories.