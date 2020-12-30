A Black jazz musician's son was falsely accused of stealing an iPhone, father says. The woman accusing him is speaking out to CNN

"The investigation is still preliminary, a lot of work still needs to be done," he said. "The complainants are cooperating and I'm confident that the investigators from the first precinct will make an arrest on this case sooner than later."

Harrold says the encounter happened on the way to breakfast

Harrold said in an Instagram post that he and his son had left their hotel room to get breakfast when they encountered the woman. It's not clear what occurred before he started filming, but ​in the video, the woman can be heard telling Harrold's son, Keyon Harrold Jr., to show her his phone.

​The teen tells her "this is my phone" and ​his father tells him he doesn't have to explain anything to the woman. The woman comes closer to them, demanding the case be taken off the phone.

She then taps a male hotel employee on the shoulder and asks him to bring the phone to her. "Literally get it back for me, please," she says.

The elder Harrold responds, "Are you kidding me? You feel like there's only one iPhone made in the world?" A man who identifies himself as the hotel manager asks to see the phone but the teen's father refuses. "I'm trying to settle this situation," the manager says.