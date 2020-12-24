A Black doctor died of Covid-19 weeks after accusing hospital staff of racist treatment

"This is how Black people get killed," Moore said in the video, "when you send them home and they don't know how to fight for themselves."

Stanford acknowledged Moore wasn't her patient, and she didn't know what the situation was at the hospital where she received treatment. But she felt that Moore's need to repeatedly advocate for her own care was "unacceptable."

Additionally, Moore's decision to ask for pain medicine was not just to relieve her pain, Stanford said, but also would support her recovery by making it easier for her to breathe. And Moore's request for an antiviral is now part of standard treatment for Covid-19, Stanford added.

"This is just basic," Stanford said. "This is standard for what you get. I know that from taking care of enough people with coronavirus in the hospital and helping them through it."

'She is me and we are her'

Moore first tested positive for Covid-19 on November 29, according to her Facebook post. By December 4, she was hospitalized at IU North in Carmel, Indiana. It was only after a CT scan showed new lymphadenopathy -- a disease in which the lymph nodes become enlarged -- that the hospital agreed to treat her pain, she said.