A bittersweet Thanksgiving for the grandmother and teenager who met via an accidental text in 2016

From strangers to friends to family

Dench and Hinton are a pair of unlikely friends. All it took to bring them together was a couple of texts to the wrong number.

Dench, a grandmother of six, meant to text her grandson to invite him to her 2016 Thanksgiving dinner, but accidentally texted then 17-year-old Hinton while he was in class.

He was confused that someone claiming to be his grandma had texted him. She sent a smiling selfie of herself at work. She wasn't his grandma, but he asked if he could still have a plate.

"Of course you can," she replied. "That's what grandmas do ... feed everyone!"

So he showed up at her home to share the meal, and the two immediately became friends. Eventually, he and his girlfriend began going on regular double dates with Dench and Lonnie.

"It all has to do with this feeling. There's just this connection. It feels like we've known each other in past lives," Dench said. "There's absolutely no generational gap between us. The conversation just flows, we never run out of things to talk about."