A beloved teacher wore an oxygen mask for virtual classes before she lost her battle with Covid-19

The family also understood what the ventilator meant -- Belone lost his aunt and uncle to the virus after both had been on ventilators, he said.

They thought Philamena Belone would be OK. "Prior to that she was a healthy and vibrant, good soul who we never expected would be in this situation," Belone said.

She kept fighting and reassuring her family she would be OK, he said. Philamena Belone never wanted anyone to "fuss" about her and was a very private person, he said.

"We didn't know that it came to such a dramatic circumstance until after she was physically admitted the second time," Belone said. "I was under the impression that she was still going to be fine and the symptoms weren't that bad. She hid all of that very well from all of us."

The family said doctors found blood clots in her lungs and discovered she had a collapsed lung. She also went into kidney failure and required dialysis.

"I saw her at her worst but understood that she fought her heart out and she was ready to rest," he said. Ultimately, her family made the heart-wrenching decision to remove her from the ventilator.