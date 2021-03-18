A 75-year-old Asian woman says she fought back after being attacked in San Francisco

A 75-year-old Asian woman says she fought back after being punched in the eye Wednesday morning in what police believe was an unprovoked assault.

"He bullies old people," Xiao Zhen Xie said in a video taken after the attack by CNN affiliate KPIX. "So I gave a punch."

The San Francisco Police Department said that Steven Jenkins had allegedly attacked an 83-year-old Asian man in a separate incident and was being chased by a security guard when he hit Xie.

The guard was able to detain Jenkins until police took him into custody.

CNN has attempted to reach Jenkins, but he is being held at San Francisco County Jail on $50,000 bail and can't be reached for comment. The San Francisco Public Defender's office said it is not yet involved in the case.

Witnesses said he had been in another physical altercation about 30 minutes earlier, a San Francisco Police spokesman said in a statement.

The video shows a crowd of police officers, paramedics and bystanders gathered around Xie while she holds an ice pack to the side of her head.