A 2020 report found Surfside condo lacked funds for necessary repairs. One expert called it a 'wake-up call'

Robert Nordlund, the founder and CEO of Association Reserves, told CNN in an interview that about three out of 10 condo associations nationwide that his company reviews are at high risk, with less than 30% of the recommended reserves. He said the report showed the importance of condo associations stockpiling enough money to conduct regular repairs.

"I just wish they had hired us five years or 10 years or 20 years prior," he said of the Champlain South condo board.

The board had never previously received a reserve budget study, according to a separate PowerPoint presentation to residents from November 2020. The presentation alluded to the contentious debates among owners about the big-ticket items. "Complaining Or Shouting At Each Other Doesn't Work!" one slide of the presentation said, underlining the statement.

The lack of reserves complicated the condo association's efforts to secure money for repairs. Another presentation to residents in December 2020 said that "two major HOA [Homeowner Associations] lenders declined us" for loans.

The loans were declined because the condo association was in a "higher risk category" due to its relatively low monthly maintenance fees and the lack of funds saved in the reserves, according to the presentation.