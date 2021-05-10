A 1985 unsolved homicide case in Montana gets a big break in identifying the victim, thanks to DNA samples

"After a thorough investigation, those remains could not be identified and became known as Christy Crystal Creek," reads the news release.

"Despite decades of work with forensic anthropologists and a forensic odontologist, and hours of research scouring missing persons databases here and in Canada, her identity remained a mystery."

Officials looking for any possible links to 'Missoula Mauler'

CSO Detective Marta Timmons told CNN affiliate KTMF last year that "she's assumed that she could be a victim of Wayne Nance, because she's found in an area where Wayne Nance used to hang out."

Nance, known as "Missoula Mauler," was a suspected serial killer in Missoula during the 1970s and 1980s, according to the Billings Gazette.

Lucas' remains were found near another homicide victim "Debbie Deer Creek," the name given to remains of a then-unidentified woman. "'Debbie Deer Creek,' [later] identified as Marcella 'Marci' Bachmann, was a known Nance victim," a spokesperson with MSCO told CNN. "Bachmann was seen with Nance in September 1984 and was believed to have been killed around that time."