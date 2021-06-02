A 12-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl broke into a home, found weapons and opened fire on deputies, sheriff says

"We try to deescalate, we throw a cell phone into the house to try to talk to them. The 14-year-old comes out of the garage with a pump shotgun, levels it at deputies, and despite warnings to drop it, she walks back into the garage. She comes back a second time, and that's when deputies open fire," said Chitwood.

He said officers took multiple rounds of gunfire before "they were left with no other choice but to return fire." The officers had nowhere to hide but behind trees, he said.

At least eight deputies were involved in the incident, the sheriff's office said, and body-camera footage is expected to released on Wednesday.

In his press conference, Chitwood praised his officers for their restraint in the face of waves of gunfire. He also denounced the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice in particularly harsh terms, calling the department a "failure" and a "fraud."

"The 14-year-old was arrested for stealing dogs, for larceny, she then got teen court, and was sentenced to a halfway house in Flagler County," he said. "She burned that halfway house down on April 10 of 2021 and the Department of Juvenile Justice placed her in Florida United Methodist Children's Home."