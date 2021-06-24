A 12-story residential building in Surfside, Florida, partially collapsed, killing at least 1, mayor says

The survivor slowly leaned over, laying their body over a rescuer's right shoulder and draping their legs over the bigger person's chest, the ReliableNewsMedia video shows. Then, the survivor was lowered onto a white stretcher and helped the rescue team secure orange straps. The team carried the person away.

Shortly after that, at least six stories up, a trio of survivors and what looked like a dog climbed from a balcony into the bucket atop a fire truck's elevated ladder. The bucket then slowly descended.

Resident looked down hallway and 'there was nothing there'

Barry Cohen was in his apartment on the building's third floor when the collapse happened. His apartment was intact, but when he opened his door and tried to leave, he "looked down the hallway ... and there was nothing there," he said.

"It was just a pile of dust, and rubble," Cohen told CNN's "New Day."

As he waited for rescue, the building was shaking, he said.

"Knowing what it looked like outside my door, I thought that any minute we could be that same pile of rubble," he said.

After about 20 minutes, a rescue crew used a cherry picker to help him, his wife and another resident from a balcony, he said.