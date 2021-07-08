A 12-foot Burmese python missing from a mall aquarium has been found "safe and healthy" after she had been missing for several days. HLN's Robin Meade speaks with Blue Zoo aquarium CEO about her capture.

Breathe easy, python fans: The search for Cara, a 12-foot serpent on the loose from her Louisiana mall aquarium exhibit, has ended happily.

Cara, a yellow Burmese python, was found "safe and healthy" after a search that had closed the Blue Zoo aquarium at the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge for several days, the aquarium said Thursday morning.

Cara was where searchers thought she was -- somewhere in a wall or ceiling space -- a video posted to the facility's Facebook page appears to show.

The footage shows a worker carrying Cara out of a large hole cut high into a wall, stepping down a ladder with the help of others. The post doesn't say where precisely this wall is or exactly where Cara had been hiding.

"We couldn't be more excited to share with you that the search is over!" the post reads.

Aquarium workers believe Cara escaped from her exhibit Monday night through brute force, bending through a corner of her tank.