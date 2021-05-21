94-year-old gets Medal of Honor 70 years after Korean War heroism

It was estimated that hundreds of Chinese troops were involved in the attack against Puckett's group of five dozen, he said a video recorded for Witness to War, a compilation of oral histories from veterans.

Sitting atop the hill looking out over the 360-degree perimeter the US forces had set up -- with the Chinese lines somewhere in the darkness beyond -- Puckett could hear the sound of whistles and bugles.

"That was the way they coordinated with each other," he said of the Chinese forces. When the notes stopped, "we were hit with a mortar barrage and automatic weapons fire and shortly thereafter a shower of hand grenades."

Puckett radioed in an artillery strike, stopping the Chinese advance. But a grenade fragment had left him with his first wound of the night.

Six Chinese attacks

That assault was the first of what would be six attacks on the US Rangers' perimeter into the early hours of November 26.

"We were getting more and more pressure and had more and more people wounded" with each assault, Puckett said.

Despite being wounded a second time, through five assaults Puckett was able to call on artillery, firing on points he determined in advance to hold off the Chinese troops.