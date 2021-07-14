911 calls from Surfside condo collapse reveal confusion and chaos as building came down

In nearby Sunny Isles Beach, Vice Mayor Larisa Svechin said inspections on older condo buildings would start immediately.

And the city of Miami sent a letter to buildings urging new inspections for those more than six stories tall and more than 40 years old.

Crews continue to search rubble for victims

The collapsed Champlain Towers South that was once too risky for heavy machinery has now been nearly leveled with the ground as excavators removed piles of rubble Tuesday.

"The process of making identifications has become more difficult as time goes on," Levine Cava said. "We must rely heavily on the work of the medical examiner's office ... to identify human remains. The process is very methodical and it's careful and it does take time," she said.

Aside from intermittently stopping for issues related to dangerous conditions brought by weather and shifting debris, crews have worked on the site nearly non-stop since the collapse on June 24.

Since then, they picked up more than 8 million pounds of concrete from the collapse site, Levine Cava said.

Security around the site is also being tightened, according to Surfside Mayor Charles Mayor Burkett.