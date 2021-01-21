900,000 Americans filed for unemployment in Donald Trump's last full week as president

Added together, first-time claims totaled 1.4 million on an unadjusted basis last week. This total has remained stubbornly high.

Continued jobless claims, which count workers who have applied for aid for at least two weeks in a row, fell to 5.1 million.

Experts think part of the reason for the recent increase in claims is a surge in applications after the passage of the latest stimulus package at the end of December. Meanwhile, economists are also tasked with seeing through seasonal patterns in a time where things like seasonal holiday hiring is upended.

Overall, nearly 16 million Americans received some form of government benefits in the week ended January 2, a decrease from Christmas week.

But the details are less encouraging. Claimants of regular state benefits, federal employees and veterans on benefits, as well as workers who have exhausted all other options and have rolled onto the Extended Benefits program, all increased.

Workers who have exhausted their state benefits, as well as aid from the Pandemic Unemployment Emergency Compensation program that is designed to bridge the gap, may then be eligible for extended state benefits depending on where they live.