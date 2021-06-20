9 children, 1 adult killed in interstate accident involving Alabama Girls Ranch vehicle

In the other vehicle, the father was pronounced dead at the scene Garlock said. The girl was taken to Regional Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead. Garlock noted that she was properly restrained in a car seat, but said the impact was too powerful.

In a statement, Michael Smith, the CEO of the Alabama Sheriffs Youth Ranches, called the accident "a horrible tragedy and loss."

"This morning, I have been thinking about how we do not always understand the reason things happen," Smith said.

"However, we will continue to hold on to our God for peace and comfort as our hearts continue to break. Please continue to pray for us as we navigate this difficult time."

People gathered at Reeltown High School in the east central Alabama town of Notasulga on Sunday afternoon to offer support and counseling to the families of some of those killed in the accident.

Principal Clifton Maddox told CNN people had gathered to "show families and students that they are not hurting alone." Four students from his high school were killed in the accident, Maddox said.

The mood in the high school gym -- now a makeshift counseling center -- was heavy, with several people crying and many looking shell-shocked from the news.