80 people feared missing in deadly 'tsunami' mudslide in central japan

Yuji Shima, who lost his home and all of his belongings, was evacuated to his friend's home along with his wife and mother.

"The mudslide looked like a tsunami -- it was like a big wave that made a thunderous noise and came crashing down onto the ground," Shima said. "The ground rumbled and the electricity pylons were shaking."

Shima added there was a "muddy, chemical stench in the air" as the mudslide crashed down.

"It all happened in a split-second," he said, adding that he prioritized his family's safety before anything else, and didn't bring any belongings with him as he fled his home.

More than 130 houses were swept away in the mudslide, Atami City's Fire Disaster and Management Agency said. Officials started evacuating people Saturday.

Atami has three evacuation centers. Two private hotels in Atami are also sheltering 562 people, the city official said.

At a news conference on Sunday, Heita Kawakatsu, the governor of Shizuoka, said the prefecture will investigate whether the mudslide was caused due to deforesting the area, which might have reduced the ability of mountain soil to retain water.