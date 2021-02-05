8 questions for David Culver about what it was like to return to Wuhan, China

Culver: So, because of these cluster outbreaks, a lot of the schools and particularly in Beijing and in places in the North right now, they were cutting school early. So they were trying to get a lot of the students out of the in-person classrooms. Some of them would go back to digital learning but (for) the most part there was, "Let's just call it an early start to the Chinese New Year holiday and kids can be at home with families." The other thing is families who are still wanting to travel. This is happening I know that in Shanghai, in particular, (where they) have been pulling some of their kids out of school and going places now. Because what happens is on the back end if they're to return to the city (is) they have to give two-weeks quarantine in the city. So some of the parents are adjusting summer break or adjusting the break to accommodate going to travel. And yet still coming back and having time for their kids to do their quarantine. And that's just what people associated with schools. But you have local amusements that are still up and going. Shanghai Disney is still operating here. I was talking to the trip.com CEO. The staycation effect is really strong. Hotels have gotten really creative in that they're opening up their pools to swim classes for kids. So they're trying to come up with these packages, these day packages that not only accommodate parents in the spa but kids in the pool and recreational areas.