70 million people under threat of tornadoes and destructive wind and hail this weekend in the South

Strong winds, large hail, and tornadoes are all possible across the southern US Friday evening and again on Saturday. Meteorologist Jennifer Gray has the latest forecast.

States in the southern Plains through the Southeast are at risk for severe weather Friday into Saturday as a new storm system threatens the region with tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds.

There is an enhanced risk for level 3 out of 5 severe weather for more than 5 million people living in portions of four states -- Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi -- for Friday evening and nighttime, according to the Storm Prediction Center (SPC). This includes Okahoma City, Baton Rouge and Lafayette in Louisiana, and Tyler and Wichita Falls in Texas, where there is an elevated threat for a tornado and damaging winds.

A tornado watch is in effect until 9 p.m. CT for southeastern Texas and southwestern Louisiana, including Houston and Lake Charles. This means environmental conditions are favorable for a few tornadoes to form.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 8 p.m. CT for portions of southern Oklahoma through central Texas, including Dallas and Austin. The SPC says wind gusts up to 70 mph, large hail and a tornado or two are possible with some of the storms in this watch.