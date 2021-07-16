63 criminal charges filed in deadly 2018 duck boat sinking near Branson, Missouri

According to the probable cause statement, an "investigation later determined" the duck boat "entered Table Rock Lake as part of their Ride the Ducks tour...during a severe thunderstorm warning."

"McKee drove the Duck into the wind" and the duck boat "gradually took on water, over the course of several minutes, and finally swamped behind the Branson Belle, where it sunk in approximately 50 feet of water, stern first, to the bottom of the lake," the probable cause statement says.

"Captain McKee failed to exercise his duties and responsibilities as a licensed Captain, by entering the lake during a severe thunderstorm warning. He did not follow policy or training guidelines in that he failed to have passengers don personal floatation devices as Stretch Duck 7 took on water," the probable cause statement says.

Baltzell's "duties included monitoring weather and communicating with the Duck vehicles about impending weather" and he "failed in these duties on the date of the incident, which had a contributing factor in the incident and subsequent fatalities," the probable cause statement says.