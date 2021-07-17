60 people sickened in 'chemical incident' at Texas water park

"If you were at the water park, if you are feeling sick, please make sure you seek medical attention. If you feel sick, call 911. If you find yourself in the emergency room, please, as soon as you walk in, let them know that you were here. Do not sit in the waiting room with other folks because we don't know yet exactly what chemical, what caused these illnesses. And so we don't want to expose other folks to that," she said.

Chief Seifert said 26 people were taken to area hospitals and 39 refused transport. He said they were decontaminated before leaving the park.

"What we do is we set up our ladder truck that has a nozzle on the end, we point it straight down about 15 feet above where the people will walk through, and they walk through there and they basically massage their eyes and things like that to get any chemicals out of their eyes if they're affected. And then, after a period of time, they'll walk through it and walk out," Seifert told reporters.

The park was last inspected June 29, according to Harris County Fire Marshal Laurie Christensen, with nothing problematic found at the time.

"The safety of our guests and team member is always our highest priority and the park was immediately cleared as we try to determine a cause," park spokesperson Rosie Shepard said in a statement to CNN affiliate KPRC Saturday evening.