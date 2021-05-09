6 people were killed at a Colorado Springs birthday party. The suspected shooter is also dead

Six people were killed in a shooting early Sunday morning during a birthday party at a Colorado Springs, Colorado, mobile home, according to police.
The suspected shooter -- believed to be a boyfriend of one of the victims -- is also dead, police said.
Colorado Springs police received a call about a shooting just before 12:20 a.m. (2:20 a.m. ET), the department said in a news release. Officers responded to the Canterbury Mobile Home Park, where they found six dead adults, along with a seventh person who was injured and later died at a local hospital.
Police believe the suspect drove to the home where a birthday party was being held and opened fire before killing himself. No children were injured in the shooting.
Police are investigating a possible motive.
"Words fall short to describe the tragedy that took place this morning," Colorado Springs Police Chief Vince Niski said. "As the chief of police, as a husband, as a father, as a grandfather, as a member of this community, my heart breaks for the families who have lost someone they love and for the children who have lost their parents.