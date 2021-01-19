5 ways Biden plans to reset health care after Trump

Strengthen the Affordable Care Act. Restore abortion protections. Lower drug prices.

President-elect Joe Biden has a long list of health care promises -- many of which center on reversing policies enacted by the Trump administration over the past four years.

However, it will take the President-elect's health officials time to address all of the measures, particularly as battling the coronavirus pandemic remains the top immediate priority. Some items would be easy to undo, but others involve regulations and waivers that can't simply be voided. And some would need approval from Congress, which would be a challenge because Biden can't afford to lose a single Democrat in the Senate -- and few in the House, after his party lost seats in the chamber.

Also, lawmakers have yet to confirm Xavier Becerra, Biden's pick for Health and Human Services Secretary, and the President-elect has yet to name his administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, who will play a central role in putting his agenda into place.

Here's what's on Biden's health care checklist: