5 things to know on June 28: Condo collapse, Covid, airstrikes, infrastructure, China

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson tells CNN's Pamela Brown that he has read the classified version of the US intelligence report on the series of UFO sightings by Navy pilots and others, and that he feels that we may not be alone in this galaxy.

1. Condo collapse

Rescue crews are still searching through the debris -- and families are still waiting in agony -- after a Miami-area condo building partially collapsed last week. At least nine people are confirmed dead and 152 are unaccounted for this morning. Crews have carved out trenches, contained a deeply rooted fire, and burrowed into the site to pull out remains as those above ground use K9s, sonar and heavy equipment to locate the missing. Some families have expressed frustration at how long rescue and recovery efforts are taking. Three years ago, a structural report on the building showed major issues in need of repair but didn't indicate whether it was at risk of collapse. Officials are now inspecting nearby buildings for signs of structural damage.